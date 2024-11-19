Portugal’s best real estate investment manager: Square Asset Management

Square Asset Management is Portugal’s largest independent real estate fund asset manager, overseeing more than €1.9 billion in assets and with a 13% market share of real estate funds in Portugal.

For over 35 years, the team has built a reputation for excellence, delivering strong results across open-ended real estate funds and pioneering ESG integration in portfolio management. The firm manages diverse funds, from income-focused to specialized distressed asset funds, and is renowned for its low-risk investment strategy, anchored in long-term leases and a zero-leverage policy.

Square AM’s flagship CA Património Crescente Fund is the largest open-ended real estate fund in Iberia, focused on prime tenants and long-term leases. As a leader in sustainability, Square AM integrates SFDR Article 8 principles into its funds, aligning with the UN's sustainable development goals.

In addition to its fund management expertise, Square AM’s services support institutional investors in managing their assets. The firm also prioritizes data protection and system reliability, ensuring the highest standards of security and client service.