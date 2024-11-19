South Africa’s best bank for real estate: Standard Bank

Standard Bank offers different options of financing solutions, broad sector coverage and strong commitment to sustainability. Its real estate finance (REF SA) loan book grew by 10% to $5 billion in December 2023, from $4.6 billion in December 2022. The bank completed $1.9 billion in transactional activities over the year, with 57% allocated to refinancing and 43% to new business, showcasing its balance between nurturing existing relationships and pursuing growth opportunities.

Standard Bank holds a 20% market share in commercial property finance. Its leadership in the listed real estate sector is particularly notable, with a 23.8% market share as of June 2024, up from 22.3% in 2022. In 2023, the bank originated 62 new facilities totalling $1.3 billion and refinanced 72 deals worth $0.7 billion, with funding diversified across industrial, retail, residential, and alternative sectors. It onboarded 16 new clients and facilitated offshore expansion for major companies like Burstone, Hyprop and Growthpoint.

Standard Bank’s ESG commitment stands out, having provided $140 million in green, social, and sustainability-linked loans in 2023.