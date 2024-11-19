The world’s best alternative lender for real estate: AXA IM Alts

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The world’s best alternative lender for real estate: AXA IM Alts

November 19, 2024

AXA IM Alts' real estate division stood out from competitors during the review period due to its commitment to growth through a diversified global portfolio, innovative strategies and a deep integration of ESG principles.

With $111 billion under management in real estate, the firm showcased consistent financial growth underpinned by proactive investments in various segments of the capital stack, across both private and listed markets.

The firm’s real estate product offerings encompass a broad range of equity and debt strategies tailored to diverse risk and return profiles.

AXA IM Alts' active management approach has also contributed to substantial growth over the past five years in real estate assets.

Office development at Centro Colombo shopping centre in Lisbon

Sustainability is deeply embedded within AXA IM Alts' investment approach, with its investment framework built on the principles of decarbonization, resilience and the development of sustainable infrastructure. The impact of its ESG strategy is evident in high scores in external assessments, such as GRESB’s ratings, where the firm achieved a 4-star status and an average score of 87.5

