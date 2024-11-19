Argentina’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

Argentina’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield

November 19, 2024

Cushman & Wakefield has had a strong year in Argentina’s commercial real estate industry, with a particular focus on office, industrial, logistics, and retail markets. Specifically, in Buenos Aires, the company has closely monitored the changing dynamics of office space with the rise of remote and hybrid work. They support businesses by advising on adaptable class A office spaces that align with flexible and high-quality facility needs, enhancing the appeal of urban office locations.

In the industrial and logistics sector, Argentina’s rapid e-commerce growth has spurred demand for strategically located warehouses and distribution centres. Cushman & Wakefield’s guidance in site selection has helped these firms optimize their delivery networks and supply chain efficiencies, addressing the rising demand for quicker delivery options.

The retail real estate market in Argentina has faced disruptions but is adapting with innovative, experiential spaces that blend digital and physical shopping. Over the review period, Cushman & Wakefield has aided clients in identifying high-traffic retail spaces, supporting both local and international retailers aiming to revitalize in-store experiences.

Finally,

