Asia-Pacific’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers is operating in over 10 major markets across Asia Pacific, and during the past year it has remained on the offensive in areas where it is strong, including outsourcing and advisory, leasing and capital markets, and investment management.

Colliers’ revenue growth was driven by acquisitions and elevated capital markets activity in several markets in Asia during the review period.

The firm bolstered its engineering and design and project management segments with acquisitions in the region. In May 2023, Colliers acquired Sydney-based civil engineering firm Craig & Rhodes, which provides engineering consultancy services for residential projects and mixed commercial developments, helping Colliers deepen its capabilities, qualifications and relationships in the Australian market. Meanwhile, it expanded similarly in Western Australia with the purchase of engineering firm Pritchard Francis, and developed its project management capabilities in New Zealand through the acquisition of Greenstone.

John Kenny

Despite the subdued real estate market in 2023, Colliers still successfully completed the transaction of the Samsung SDS Tower, valued at $630 million.