The Middle East’s best bank for real estate: First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) boasts arguably the Middle East’s most robust global real estate franchise. The bank has an established international presence across both MENA and mature global markets and acts as an aggregator of Middle Eastern liquidity outside the region.

Approximately one third of FAB’s real estate loan book relates to financing activities in support of its clients outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council region. The bank further boosted its global reach by concluding marquee transactions in new markets.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Middle East's best bank for real estate

Despite facing significant domestic competition and sector-specific challenges, FAB’s real estate division demonstrated a positive year-on-year performance. Notable transactions during the period under review included key sectors such as student accommodation, hospitality, life sciences and the wider living sector.

The bank continued to demonstrate its domestic strength, an example of which was a Shariah-compliant loan to support a prominent residential project and a leading role in financing activities for UAE sponsors in the office, retail, residential and industrial/logistics sectors.