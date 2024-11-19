Singapore’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers once again demonstrated its professionalism in real estate consulting, development, and investment advice, maintaining its leading position in real estate advisory in the Singapore market.

The firm offers a full range of services, from traditional valuation and appraisal of all types of real estate properties, to bespoke feasibility studies and investment strategies for developers, investors, occupiers, and specialists. It also regularly releases quarterly and annual reports on the market.

Colliers Singapore is committed to sustainability, social responsibility, and good governance. Its new office in Singapore, taken over in 2023, is one of the region’s most energy-efficient commercial developments. Collaborating with RICS, in 2024 Colliers Singapore hosted a networking event on driving sustainable development in commercial real estate.

In addition, to expand its sustainability advisory business, Colliers announced the acquisition of Singapore-based sustainability advisory firm Paia Consulting, a sustainability consulting organization with an established team of 25 ESG experts in Singapore.