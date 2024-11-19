Brazil’s best bank for real estate: BTG Pactual

One of the largest banks in Latin America, BTG Pactual had a very strong year under the review period, with the bank supporting Brazil's real estate industry’s growth by providing essential credit to large and mid-sized companies. The bank also provides sectoral research and economic analysis throughout Brazil and Latin America.

During 2023 and 2024, BTG Pactual took significant steps to strengthen its position in the real estate and hospitality sectors in Brazil, most notably by acquiring 18 hotels from AccorInvest for around R$1.7 billion ($0.3 billion). This strategic acquisition, featuring iconic properties such as Sofitel Ipanema and Fairmont Rio de Janeiro, positioned BTG Pactual as Brazil's largest hotel portfolio manager, now overseeing 54 hotels with approximately 5,000 rooms. Accor will continue managing the acquired hotels, offering BTG access to established operational expertise while consolidating holdings in Brazil’s growing tourism market.

The bank also leads in sustainable finance, actively advising clients on ESG and climate transition initiatives. Notably, BTG Pactual has committed to expanding ESG bond issuance, developing climate-conscious products, and educating clients on sustainable investment strategies.