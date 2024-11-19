Greece’s best bank for real estate: Eurobank

Eurobank’s commercial real estate finance unit has carved out a reputation as a key player in both domestic and international markets, actively financing a diverse range of sectors from logistics and data centres to offices and residential properties.

The bank has set ambitious goals to expand its international portfolio between 50% to 75% within the next three to four years. Its international exposure is on track to reach over 12% of its loan book in 2024.

Domestically, Eurobank played a role in several financings, most notably for The Ellinikon project, Europe’s largest urban regeneration development. It has underwritten €1.1 billion (US$1.18 billion) in initial financing for the project, which encompasses residential, retail and entertainment developments on the site of Athens' former airport. Eurobank's early support has been integral to the project’s ongoing commercial success.

Eurobank has also focused on sustainability in its financing strategies by consistently prioritising lending to LEED or BREEAM certified projects.