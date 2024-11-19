Thailand’s best law firm for real estate: Kudun & Partners

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Thailand’s best law firm for real estate: Kudun & Partners

November 19, 2024

Kudun & Partners’ services to the real estate industry and specialist knowledge have earned them recognition in Thailand. With 9.85% of its clients coming from real estate, the firm has demonstrated a strong focus on providing comprehensive legal services tailored to this dynamic industry.

The firm's ability to facilitate cross-border transactions is enhanced by its global networks, including World Services Group and First Law International. These connections allow Kudun & Partners to seamlessly handle international real estate deals, offering clients the confidence and expertise needed for complex transactions.

Kudun & Partners offers a full spectrum of legal services in real estate, from handling acquisitions, joint ventures, and disposals to advising on the establishment of REITs and infrastructure funds. The firm also specializes in hotel management agreements, real estate IPOs, project financing and tax planning, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive support in every aspect of their transactions.

Notable transactions over the review period include representing Jade TM One in the establishment of a Bt4 billion (US$117 million) real estate-focused private equity trust, as well as negotiating Bt3 billion construction contracts for Damri Residence, a luxury condominium project.

