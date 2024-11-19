The world’s best real estate development: High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus Development

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus project in Hong Kong, slated for completion in 2025, stands as the developer’s most prominent mixed-use project.

Integrating two twin towers, collectively offering 2.6 million sq ft of grade-A office space, this development is complemented by a substantial 600,000 sq ft retail podium.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the architectural form of the twin towers resembles a floral bouquet mirroring the curvilinear design of West Kowloon Station. The symmetry and design coherence of this property contribute to the overall aesthetic and functional integration of the development within its district.

Advanced technologies were implemented in both construction and operational phases of the project. Enhanced construction techniques such as plug-in curtain walls, mechanized welding and 3D scanning for planning have been employed to enhance precision and efficiency. In addition, building information modelling technology has been utilized, in conjunction with stringent safety measures powered by AI to offer real-time site condition data. These technologies collectively contributed to a notable decrease in construction accidents.