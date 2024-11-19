Asia-Pacific’s best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

Asia-Pacific’s best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

CapitaLand Development has performed well over the review period thanks to achievements in its business parks portfolio in Singapore and China.

The former, unveiled in June 2023, represents CapitaLand’s inaugural unified effort to create a cohesive life sciences and innovation hub. Spanning approximately 180,600 sqm, Geneo was meticulously designed to support biomedical research and development, featuring advanced infrastructure such as high ventilation exhaust systems, versatile laboratory configurations and robust floor load capacities to accommodate specialized equipment. The project not only provides state-of-the-art workspaces but also fosters a vibrant ecosystem through CapitaLand’s coworking laboratory space.

One of the project’s distinctive aspects is its integration of work-live-play amenities, complemented by extensive communal areas.

Jonathan Yap_CapitaLand Development_960 jpg.jpg
Jonathan Yap

With sustainability integrated at its core, Geneo has achieved multiple green certifications, implementing low-carbon technologies such as carbon dioxide mineralized concrete and a distributed district cooling network.

Ascendas Suzhou Shishan Alpha Park, the firm’s other notable development, exemplified CapitaLand’s expansion into high-growth, high-tech sectors in mainland China.

