Denmark’s best real estate developer: Skanska

November 19, 2024

Skanska has seen strong recognition in its project portfolio, market leadership, and commitment to sustainability and innovation throughout the review period.

One of Skanska’s standout projects is C.F. Møllers Have, a fully leased residential property in Ørestad, Copenhagen, comprising 156 apartments. The project reached full occupancy within six months of its move-in phase, which began in December 2023. In the commercial sector, the fully leased Nest 45 office building in Ørestad demonstrates Skanska’s ability to attract high-profile tenants like Telia/Norlys and Sweco, underscoring its strength in the competitive office market.

Skanska’s market recognition is further validated by Nordanö 2023, which ranks the company among the top 10 residential developers and investors in Greater Copenhagen. Notably, it is also in the top five office developers.

Sustainability is at the heart of Skanska’s development philosophy, with all projects achieving DGNB Gold certification from the Green Building Council Denmark. This commitment ensures that the company’s buildings not only meet but exceed environmental standards, while also attracting large investors and maintaining high occupancy rates.

Incorporating

