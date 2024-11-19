Colombia’s best real estate agency: Colliers

Colliers has been a strategic partner in managing some of Colombia’s most important real estate assets for 25 years. With more than 2,000 properties managed, 300,000 sqm transacted, and 120 million sqm appraised, Colliers works with 90% of Colombia’s real estate funds, managing a portfolio exceeding Ps3.5 billion.

The firm’s innovative approach, including real-time asset management tools and ESG initiatives, sets it apart.

Colliers Colombia has a unique data and intelligence department that gathers market data to support its clients, especially important as Colombia lacks a multiple listing service. This data helps in making informed real estate decisions, particularly for investment funds.

The firm is committed to sustainability, focusing on environmental impact, inclusion, and health. It has internal campaigns to reduce emissions and promote recycling. It also engages with the Colombian Council for Sustainable Construction to share and apply best practices across the industry.

With a talented team of 470 experts and a nationwide presence in five cities, Colliers delivers customized solutions, demonstrating excellence in sustainability, social responsibility, and governance practices.