North America’s best real estate agency: CBRE

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

November 19, 2024

CBRE continued its high standard as one of North America’s leading real estate agencies, delivering leadership, innovation, and client-centred solutions in a highly competitive market during the review period. As the largest real estate services firm in North America, CBRE is distinguished for its extensive network and comprehensive expertise across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The firm has also become a trusted adviser in workplace strategy and transformation. With the continued rise of hybrid work models during the review period, CBRE has responded by assisting clients in designing flexible, employee-centred office spaces. Their expertise in “space-as-a-service” offers customized solutions to companies seeking adaptable work environments, especially as traditional office demand fluctuates.

In 2023 and 2024, CBRE managed landmark projects in data centres, industrial facilities and corporate relocations. For example, in data centres, CBRE expanded operations in key hubs like Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, addressing the surge in demand from AI and cloud providers. They also facilitated high-profile corporate relocations to emerging talent markets like Austin and Nashville, meeting client needs for adaptable office solutions in a rapidly evolving workplace landscape.

