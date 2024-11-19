Finland’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Blackstone’s strategic investments and dedication to sustainable development in Finland have shown its leadership in the country. These deals highlight Blackstone's ability to successfully navigate Finland's dynamic real estate market.

In June 2024, Blackstone Real Estate made a €135 million ($145 million) acquisition of an urban logistics portfolio from NREP. This portfolio includes 22 assets spanning 133,000 sqm, with 80% located in the high-demand Helsinki metropolitan area. The acquisition highlights Blackstone's opportunistic approach, capitalizing on Helsinki's strong rental growth and favourable vacancy levels in the logistics sector. This strategic investment positions Blackstone as a key player in Finland's urban logistics landscape.

Another transaction came in October 2023, when Sponda, a Blackstone portfolio company, signed a pre-lease agreement with PwC for the Signe commercial building in central Helsinki. The building targets high environmental standards, including LEED Platinum, EPC A, and WELL Gold certifications. With 50% occupancy secured during the construction phase, this project underscores Blackstone’s commitment to sustainable and desirable office spaces, reflecting growing demand for premium green buildings in Helsinki.