Argentina’s best real estate developer: Plaza Logistica

Plaza Logistica is a leading logistics developer with a track record for developing class A warehouses through a multi-tenant park model – with over 517,106 sqm of built space and 109,750 sqm of landbank. The company focuses on rental streams, long-term asset appreciation, and development growth, achieving a 19% market share of the logistics warehousing sector in Argentina.

Plaza’s parks are certified under ISO and EDGE standards, ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability. In 2024, and during the review period, the company completed new warehouses in Pacheco, Tortugas and Echeverría, providing 115,000 sqm of rentable space. Plaza has also enhanced energy efficiency by achieving 100% LED lighting in its facilities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, Plaza is committed to social impact, implementing a logistics training programme that trained 30 local youth in 2024, with a completion rate of 83.33%. The company also focuses on governance, advancing its integrity programme and offering cybersecurity training to its board.

Plaza’s sustainability achievements include 100% of facilities certified under ISO 14001 and carbon offsetting for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.