Denmark’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers’ Denmark performance during the review period reflects its leadership across transactions, capital markets, and innovative client services. Colliers has a commanding presence in Denmark’s real estate market, securing an average 31% share of brokered transactions, including a standout 36.5% market share in deals under DKr100 million ($14.4 million). Its stronghold in the Triangle Region of Jutland, with 33% of all sales, highlights Colliers’ extensive reach and expertise.

In commercial letting, Colliers leads the market with a 24.7% share nationwide, and a 43.5% share in East Jutland, underscoring its success across key commercial hubs. In the capital markets, Colliers dominates the Greater Copenhagen residential sector, particularly in transactions over DKr100 million, where it holds a 50% share.

Colliers is equally committed to sustainability, offering clients green lease guidance and net-zero stranded asset reports. The firm’s participation in the Real ESG reporting tool collaboration in January 2024 strengthens its role as a pioneer in ESG advisory, helping clients navigate sustainability with precision.

Colliers also embraces AI to streamline operations, employing text automation for listings and developing predictive solutions to inform market decisions based on movement patterns.