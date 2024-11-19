The UAE’s best workspace developer: iSpace

Dubai-based flexible office space developer iSpace has expanded its portfolio with the launch of two significant projects within just six months. The combination of cutting-edge technology and high-quality office environments present in these developments have contributed to a 100% occupancy over the review period.

The first office, located in the Dubai World Trade Centre, opened in March 2023. Following its successful launch, iSpace secured a second long-term lease agreement for a shell-and-core office space designed to accommodate up to 192 workstations. This office features 18 meeting rooms, nine phone booths, lounge zones and an event hall.

iSpace has successfully re-imagined the workspace concept in its recent work, through design flexibility and diverse seating arrangements, enabling businesses to occupy premium office space, and registering an above-average office space ratio per person.

In addition, the developer has emphasised social engagement through various breakout creative areas, open-seating pantries and even playrooms. Fully digitalized meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art IT facilities were also incorporated, all while ensuring privacy through soundproof recycled panels.

iSpace