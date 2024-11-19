Egypt’s best alternative lender for real estate: Beltone Mortgage

Launched in Q4 2023, Beltone Mortgage has swiftly established itself as a major player in Egypt’s real estate financing sector. Catering to a broad client base, Beltone Mortgage operates across the major urban centres in the country, alongside locations in the North Coast, Red Sea, and Upper Egypt.

By mid-2024, the company had provided E£2.6 billion in financing to 1,050 clients, securing a 22.25% market share. Its portfolio currently comprises 59% mortgages and 41% individual loans, with plans to balance this at 50% by 2025.

Beltone Mortgage recently bolstered its financing capabilities by securing E£3 billion in credit facilities from nine leading banks, which supports its goal of increasing its client base by 2,000 by 2025.

To this end, the firm has extended its repayment terms from the previous range of one to eight years to up to 10 years, with further plans to extend terms to 15 years by the end of 2024. This flexibility allows clients to maintain liquidity while purchasing property, with financing available up to E£180 million per client.