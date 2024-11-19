Costa Rica’s best real estate consultant: Prime

Prime has had a strong year over the review period consolidating its status as a leader in Costa Rica’s real estate consultancy sector. Specializing in investment, advisory, and project structuring, Prime collaborates with top-tier family offices and corporations across Latin America, having participated in over 330 projects in 23 countries, with real estate transactions exceeding US$2.5 billion. Known for tackling complex real estate challenges, Prime focuses on structuring large-scale, sophisticated projects and portfolios, while advocating for net-positive real estate.

Prime is committed to sustainability, helping clients achieve long-term planetary value by integrating ESG commitments and natural capital into real estate development. Their consultancy services emphasize innovative, technically viable solutions in construction materials, project operations, and financial structuring.

Prime’s investment banking background distinguishes it as a trusted consultant to Latin America's elite families, consolidating assets and promoting transparency. Through Prime IQ, a dedicated real estate data company, it addresses regional market transparency by providing clients with accurate data to inform decision-making.

Utilizing technology, Prime offers a digital portal and chatbot-driven customer relationship management that streamline client interactions and provide real-time data, enhancing the client experience.