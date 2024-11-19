The world’s best real estate agency: CBRE
CBRE was the largest global commercial real estate services and investment firm by revenue in 2023, operating an extensive workforce of over 130,000 employees across more than 100 countries.
Amid a challenging year for the commercial real estate market and a noticeable decline in transactional activity within the advisory segment, CBRE demonstrated resilient global performance in its agency services, including notably its Global Workplace Solutions division, which grew by 10%.
The firm completed significant real estate deals in the US market, driving $153.7 billion in investment sales throughout 2023, which represented 34% of the nation’s entire real estate investment activity. It demonstrated top positioning across multiple asset classes in the country including office, industrial, multi-family and retail. The company also topped the domestic leasing market having closed deals worth $131.6 billion.
In line with shifting workplace dynamics, CBRE led numerous large-scale workplace transformation projects for multinational corporations.