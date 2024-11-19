The world’s best real estate agency: CBRE

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The world’s best real estate agency: CBRE

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

CBRE was the largest global commercial real estate services and investment firm by revenue in 2023, operating an extensive workforce of over 130,000 employees across more than 100 countries.

Amid a challenging year for the commercial real estate market and a noticeable decline in transactional activity within the advisory segment, CBRE demonstrated resilient global performance in its agency services, including notably its Global Workplace Solutions division, which grew by 10%.

The firm completed significant real estate deals in the US market, driving $153.7 billion in investment sales throughout 2023, which represented 34% of the nation’s entire real estate investment activity. It demonstrated top positioning across multiple asset classes in the country including office, industrial, multi-family and retail. The company also topped the domestic leasing market having closed deals worth $131.6 billion.

CBRE_Thamesmead_960.jpg
CBRE's Thamesmead development

In line with shifting workplace dynamics, CBRE led numerous large-scale workplace transformation projects for multinational corporations.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate global
Gift this article