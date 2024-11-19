Hungary’s best bank for real estate: K&H Bank

K&H Bank has hit important milestones in market share growth and sustainability.

The bank's commercial real estate finance portfolio grew approximately 30% year-on-year. This growth has contributed to an increase in K&H's market share in Hungary from 9% to approximately 10% to 11%. This can be attributed to the bank's emphasis on cash flow-based lending, which has enhanced its position in key cities like Budapest.

K&H Bank has financed several high-profile commercial developments in the country, including the first phase of Budapest One Offices, the headquarters of Magyar Telekom, and major industrial and logistics developments such as HelloParks Páty and InPark. Additionally, K&H has financed over 3,000 apartments in major residential projects such as Sasad Liget and Waterfront City.

With a goal of reducing CO2 emissions from its loan portfolio by 38% by 2030, the bank has also increasingly provided funding for renewable energy projects and electric vehicle leasing. A standout example was the financing of a green office building in Budapest, which achieved BREEAM Excellent certification.

Over