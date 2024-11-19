Indonesia’s best real estate agency: Colliers

Colliers has been working in Indonesia for over 30 years and maintained its leading position in the market by its comprehensive range of commercial real estate services and its expansion into new sectors and innovative services.

Colliers manages more than 16 million sqm of property, which includes over 52,000 apartments in Indonesia.

Through innovative practices and comprehensive management strategies, Colliers has made efforts to commit to its sustainable future that benefit everyone involved. Colliers not only supported several projects by conducting energy reduction initiatives but also implemented a comprehensive waste management system by segregating waste into various categories, including organic, inorganic, residual, and hazardous waste.

In addition, Colliers' green building consultants help building owners and occupants achieve green building certifications such as Greenship, LEED, and Greenmark. The team has facilitated the certification of more than six properties, three of which are under globally recognized standards like LEED and EDGE.

To make management more efficient, Colliers has developed cloud-based property technology to enhance the services and to simplify the clients’ process, including CFM System, CBS and CHR to meet the needs clients.

