Latin America’s best logistics developer: Red Megacentro

Latin America’s best logistics developer: Red Megacentro

November 19, 2024

With nearly 30 years of experience, Red Megacentro has established itself as a leading industrial real estate developer in Latin America, specializing in warehouse and self-storage rentals. The company manages over 20.5 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) across more than 60 locations in Chile, Peru and the US, offering state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a diverse range of tenant needs. Red Megacentro’s core mission is to provide space for businesses to grow and succeed, supported by innovative design and exceptional service.

Red Megacentro’s financial success is underscored by a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in GLA over the past decade, significantly outpacing industry averages. It has also achieved high occupancy rates, consistently exceeding 95%, and has grown its revenue at a 17% CAGR, with EBITDA increasing at 25%. Today, Red Megacentro’s portfolio is valued at more than $2 billion, with long-term contracts ensuring stable and predictable income.

Red Megacentro operates across three primary business lines: industrial properties, self-storage (MiBodega), and logistics services.

