Africa’s best bank for real estate: Standard Bank

November 19, 2024

Standard Bank’s exceptional performance in financing, client engagement, and innovative solutions across the continent’s real estate sector earns it the award for Africa’s best bank for real estate. The bank also showcased strong growth in new facilities and in refinances which enables them to maintain the market leader role in the region.

In 2023, Standard Bank demonstrated robust origination and refinancing activity, originating 78 new facilities totalling $1.49 billion and completing 80 refinances worth $944 million. These facilities covered a wide range of structures, from medium-term loans and development financing to revolving credit and short-term loans, supporting various stages of real estate development and investment.

The bank’s broad sector coverage spans industrial, residential, retail, mixed-use, and commercial office spaces, underscoring its ability to cater to the diverse needs of the real estate market. With operations extending across nine countries and loans issued in eight different currencies, Standard Bank has proven its regional expertise and adaptability, offering tailored solutions to meet local market demands.

