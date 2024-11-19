Africa’s best real estate agency: Broll Property Group

Broll Property Group’s award as Africa’s best real estate agency reflects its strong performance across multiple sectors and its commitment to sustainability and innovation in an evolving market.

In the office market, Broll has witnessed signs of recovery in key regions like Cape Town, while Johannesburg and Tshwane have lagged behind. Despite the widespread adoption of remote work, demand for high-quality office space has remained robust, highlighting the importance of well-located and premium office environments. Broll’s expertise in navigating these market dynamics has kept them ahead in meeting client needs.

In the retail sector, performance has been mixed. Larger shopping centres have experienced rental reversions, whereas smaller, convenience-based centres maintained their value and continued to attract investors. This trend reflects a shift in consumer behaviour toward more accessible retail options, which Broll has capitalized on through its strong retail advisory and property management services.

Broll notes signs of recovery in the office market in key regions like Cape Town | Photo: Getty Images

The logistics and industrial sectors saw continued high demand, though market activity slightly cooled after many major deals were finalized.