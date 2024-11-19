Strong capitalization, profitability, good capability in complex transactions and sustainable development make DBS Hong Kong's best bank for real estate.

DBS Hong Kong's net profit hit a record high of HK$9.2 billion ($1.2 billion) last year, and profitability will likely remain strong as it is bolstered by its resilient net interest income, which grew 21% to HK$12.6 billion.

As the largest listed Reit in Hong Kong, Link Reit successfully completed a HK$18.8bn rights issue with DBS acting as joint lead underwriter for this transaction in March 2023. The rights issue was well supported by unit-holders, with a total subscription rate of over 240%.

In 2024, when Hysan Development secured an HK$8 billion four-year syndicated loan to refinance and for operational needs, DBS acted as one of the five mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners and underwriter.

DBS has always been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development. In collaboration with Sanfield, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties, the bank unveiled a sustainability-linked supplier payment services initiative for the city’s construction industry. This programme is the first of its kind in Hong Kong’s construction industry. DBS acts as sole adviser to Sanfield, including ESG disclosure, safety performance, waste reduction, adoption of innovative technology and carbon-emissions reduction.

DBS also partnership with Link Reit and CLP Power to support SMEs in their sustainability journey. This initiative will onboard merchants participating in CLP's low-carbon subsidy programmes and introduce a reward scheme benefiting both participating merchants and consumers to foster a community-wide commitment to sustainability.