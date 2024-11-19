The UAE’s best real estate investment manager: GFH Partners

GFH Partners, a UAE-based subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, has achieved considerable progress since its inception in 2020.

The firm has expanded its assets under management from $1 billion to approximately $6.8 billion, thanks to a clearly defined investment strategy targeting sectors with high growth potential, such as logistics, student housing and medical office buildings.

A central pillar of this strategy is the firm’s approach of acquiring majority stakes in asset managers in its target sectors. By allowing it to leverage the operational strengths of its partners, this approach has not only deepened GFH’s sectoral expertise but also enhanced its credibility in the market.

GFH Partners has continually refined its approach, including by shifting from single-asset investments to multi-asset portfolios, allowing for diversified risk management and more substantial return potential for investors. The firm’s increasing focus on short-term leases and multi-tenant arrangements has allowed for an effective hedge against inflation, a strategy that has proven valuable in the high-inflation environment of 2023.

Notable work completed by the firm over the review period included the launch of a medical office portfolio in 2023 and a strategic pivot to data centres and commercial properties, totalling $200 million in opportunistic acquisitions.

GFH