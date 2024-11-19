Brazil’s best law firm for real estate: Machado Meyer

Machado Meyer has emerged as a top law firm in Brazil, recognized for its strong focus on real estate law, with expertise covering a wide range of sectors, including real estate development, construction, logistics, retail, infrastructure, and agribusiness.

The firm’s commercial real estate practice expanded significantly during the review period. It grew its client base, and saw its transaction volume and value rise, capturing 54% of market share in value and 15% in volume. Geographically, the firm expanded in Maceió and other major cities. Additionally, the firm’s hiring of Martina Zajakoff as a partner enhanced its expertise in complex transactions.

During the review period, Machado Meyer achieved notable successes in high-profile real estate projects, deals, and investments, solidifying its leadership in the sector. Key highlights include structuring Braskem's large-scale compensation programme in Maceió, analyzing over 14,400 properties with a 98% acceptance rate. The firm led Pirelli’s 56,000 sqm logistics warehouse project, facilitated Brookfield Asset Management’s acquisition of nine warehouses, and advised on Treecorp Partners' acquisition of a 90% stake in Coritiba Football Club.