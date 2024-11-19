The Nordics and Baltics’ best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers has shown extensive influence and market leadership across this dynamic region during the review period. The firm’s significant achievements in the Nordics and Baltics showcase its commitment to providing comprehensive real estate services, driving industry innovation, and promoting sustainability.

In the Baltics, Colliers has firmly established itself as the leader in leasing across office, retail, and industrial sectors. With over 100 office lease transactions totalling 66,000 sqm and a commanding 30% market share, Colliers has strengthened the region’s commercial landscape. Notably, the firm’s retail leasing expertise brought major brands like Decathlon and Hard Rock Cafe to the Baltics, while 180,000 sqm in industrial leases further solidified its dominance in that sector. Colliers also manages 62 properties, totalling 770,000 sqm, as it expands its offerings to include technical project management.

Joakim Arvius

In Denmark, Colliers achieved an impressive 31% market share in brokered transactions, with regional leadership particularly strong in East Jutland’s commercial letting market, where it holds 43.5%