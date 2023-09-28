Euromoney Real Estate Awards

About the Awards

Euromoney’s Real Estate Awards celebrate the very best of the commercial real estate market. Showcasing excellence at not only country, but also regional and global level, the Awards recognise those organisations that are truly shifting the dial in the real estate market.

The real estate market never stands still. Technology is playing a growing role, driving efficiencies in a building’s lifecycle as well as improving the end user and client experience. There is also a growing awareness and focus on real estate’s role in meeting global environmental targets.

To this end the new look Awards celebrate not only commercial success and client service, but also a commitment to improving the sector through technological advances and sustainability initiatives.