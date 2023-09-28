Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
Euromoney's Real Estate Awards


Celebrating Excellence in Real Estate Globally
2024 Submissions open soon

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

For nearly 20 years, the Euromoney has researched the real estate market to reveal the best organisations across the world, globally, regionally and nationally.

About the Awards

Euromoney’s Real Estate Awards celebrate the very best of the commercial real estate market. Showcasing excellence at not only country, but also regional and global level, the Awards recognise those organisations that are truly shifting the dial in the real estate market.

The real estate market never stands still. Technology is playing a growing role, driving efficiencies in a building’s lifecycle as well as improving the end user and client experience. There is also a growing awareness and focus on real estate’s role in meeting global environmental targets.

To this end the new look Awards celebrate not only commercial success and client service, but also a commitment to improving the sector through technological advances and sustainability initiatives.

The Entry Process

Entrants will be asked to submit quantitative and qualitative data, evidencing their accomplishments in a 12-month period, to inform our research team's determination of winners.

Our awards cover the following geographies: Global, Asia-Pacific, CEE & The Baltics, Nordics, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

