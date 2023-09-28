Euromoney's Real Estate Awards
Celebrating Excellence in Real Estate Globally
2024 Submissions open soon
Euromoney Real Estate Awards
For nearly 20 years, the Euromoney has researched the real estate market to reveal the best organisations across the world, globally, regionally and nationally.
About the Awards
Euromoney’s Real Estate Awards celebrate the very best of the commercial real estate market. Showcasing excellence at not only country, but also regional and global level, the Awards recognise those organisations that are truly shifting the dial in the real estate market.
The real estate market never stands still. Technology is playing a growing role, driving efficiencies in a building’s lifecycle as well as improving the end user and client experience. There is also a growing awareness and focus on real estate’s role in meeting global environmental targets.
To this end the new look Awards celebrate not only commercial success and client service, but also a commitment to improving the sector through technological advances and sustainability initiatives.
The Entry Process
Entrants will be asked to submit quantitative and qualitative data, evidencing their accomplishments in a 12-month period, to inform our research team's determination of winners.
Our awards cover the following geographies: Global, Asia-Pacific, CEE & The Baltics, Nordics, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Euromoney Awards
Fabrix is as a vertically integrated real estate investment platform. It focuses on breathing new life into overlooked urban spaces by employing innovation in finance, tech and architecture. Perhaps most importantly, the company’s projects serve as a blueprint for sustainable development.
Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Africa’s best overall developer – Grit Real Estate Income GroupGrit Real Estate Income Group is a pan-African real-estate company with a portfolio of assets across the region.
Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: The world’s best individual development – 11 Skies (New World Development)Owned by New World Development (NWD), 11 Skies is a landmark 3.8 million square-foot gross floor area space and forms an integral part of Skycity, located between Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.