India’s best real estate developer: IndoSpace

IndoSpace has been named India's best real estate developer, cementing its position as a market leader with a 52% market share in the logistics and warehousing sector. Over the past two years, the company has acquired 349 acres of land, reinforcing its growth and dominance in the industry.

A standout in leasing performance, IndoSpace leased 12 million sq ft of space, outperforming competitors by 300%, with an average lease rate 18% higher than the industry norm. Their 92% occupancy rate and 85% tenant retention speak to the quality of their spaces and strong customer satisfaction.

IndoSpace’s portfolio has expanded with 164 acres added since April 2023 and the development of 6.2 million sq ft of grade A space. The firm’s sustainability initiatives are industry-leading, with 19 parks achieving Green Warehousing Platinum certification. Also, their 13.5 MWp solar capacity reduces CO₂ emissions by 53,565 tons annually.

With innovative technologies including building information modelling and the Falcon app, IndoSpace has streamlined construction and operations, ensuring efficiency and precision.