The Nordics and Baltics’ best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Blackstone’s outstanding achievements in portfolio management, strategic acquisitions, and commitment to sustainability across the region over the review period made it the strongest real estate investment manager in the region.

Between May 2023 and May 2024, Blackstone signed or closed 13 opportunities across the Nordics, with a total transaction value of approximately €541 million, solidifying its position as a market leader.

A key factor in Blackstone’s success is its leadership in commercial real estate, reinforced by its ability to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its investment and asset management strategies. Blackstone collaborates with its portfolio companies to create three-year ESG roadmaps, focusing on critical sustainability priorities. Each portfolio company appoints an ESG lead to monitor progress, ensuring accountability and alignment with Blackstone’s sustainability goals.

James Seppala

Blackstone has also made significant strategic acquisitions across the region. These include the €135 million acquisition of 22 urban logistics assets in Finland, primarily in Helsinki, capitalizing on strong rental growth.