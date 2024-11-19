North America’s best industrial and logistics developer: Prologis

Prologis has developed new logistics spaces across North America, enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting the burgeoning e-commerce landscape.

A cornerstone of Prologis’s strategy has been its expansion in Southern California, one of the most sought-after logistics markets in the US. Responding to a sizeable increase in culminative sales in the market in the last few years, Prologis has augmented its logistics infrastructure to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks, providing support for businesses reliant on imports and regional distribution.

Prologis’s 4.1 million sq ft Amazon fulfilment centre within the Merrill Commerce Center in Ontario, California exemplifies the firm’s ambition to meet the expansive needs of major e-commerce players. This project is the largest Amazon warehouse in the US, and leverages proximity to major transportation routes and consumer markets to enhance delivery speed and efficiency.

The Prologis Merrill Commerce Center in Ontario, California

In addition, Prologis has made significant inroads in the Midwest, targeting key distribution hubs such as Chicago and Indianapolis.