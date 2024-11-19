Peru’s best real estate developer: Red Megacentro

With over 206,460 sqm of gross leasable area, Red Megacentro is a leading industrial real estate company specializing in warehouses and self-storage facilities in Peru and Latin America. Its revenue and EBITDA grew by 10% and 8% respectively, with US$19 million of that generated from Peru, comprising 12% of the company's total EBITDA distribution. Megacentro manages over 9,000 tenants with long-term relationships averaging eight years. Its diverse client base, where no single client represents more than 6% of billing, mitigates its liquidity risk.

The company’s premium portfolio in Peru includes six properties and two new developments that include Megacentro Industriales Sur Etapa IV and V in Lima (40,500 sqm) and Megacentro Aceros Etapa III in Arequipa (5,189 sqm). Megacentro consistently ranks among the top three market players in Peru, standing out through state-of-the-art facilities, geographic diversity, and innovative service offerings.

Committed to community revitalization and sustainable development, Megacentro incorporates advanced security measures like automatic licence plate reading and cutting-edge architectural designs that maximize energy efficiency.