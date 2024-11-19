North America’s best real estate developer: Hines

Hines has had a significant 2023 and 2024, with strong performance especially in the residential and retail sectors in North America, demonstrating innovative strategies that address pressing market challenges.

In 2023, the company focused on the multi-family and single-family rental markets, which have become increasingly vital amid a persistent housing shortage. Hines has spearheaded projects such as The Allison at Fenton in Cary, North Carolina, exemplifying their commitment to mixed-use developments that integrate residential, retail and entertainment spaces. This approach not only meets housing demand but also strives to promote vibrant communities.

Going into 2024, Hines strategically positioned itself to capitalize on value-creation opportunities. Despite the low transaction volumes early in the year, Hines anticipates stronger asset appreciation and income growth. The stabilization of the retail sector, especially the resurgence of grocery-anchored and open-air properties, signals a shift towards more resilient investment strategies. Hines’ emphasis on disciplined investments and rent increases reflects their adaptability in a fluctuating economic landscape.

Steve Luthman

Moreover, Hines has made significant strides in creating mixed-use environments.