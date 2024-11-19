The world’s best real estate consultant: Newmark

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

November 19, 2024

Newmark has demonstrated robust growth and resilience within its commercial real estate services.

Between 2011 and 2023, the company achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%, significantly outpacing the average of 12% among competitors. Even in the more challenging market environment of 2023, Newmark's revenue decline was considerably less severe than that of its competitors. The firm continued to outperform competition in the first half of 2024.

This ongoing success can be attributed to several key factors, including market share gains in capital markets and leasing, substantial improvements in management and servicing sectors, and disciplined expense management.

Newmark recently advised on the sale of W Hotel, South Beach, Miami

Geographic expansion has been another pivotal component of Newmark’s growth strategy. The company increased its presence in high-growth US Southeast and Southwest regions. As well as contributing to a 30% growth in these locations, these efforts have helped the firm diversify its revenue streams and mitigate regional market risks.

Newmark

