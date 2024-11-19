China’s best residential developer: CapitaLand Development

CapitaLand Development (CLD) has been in China for 30 years, and is awarded China's best residential developer this year to reflect the strong expansion of its presence in the country.

China has been a significant part of the growth of CapitaLand Development, with over 300 projects spanning more than 40 cities in China, covering retail, industrial parks, residential projects, etc.

Residential development is one of CLD’s core areas of competitiveness in China, not only creating landmark projects but also exploring various strategies to provide homes that meet the aspirations of Chinese homebuyers.

Central Residences in Wuhan participated in the local government’s “house-for-house” initiative to meet clients’ needs for upgrading housing. CLD supplied a total of 48 units for this initiative, across two phases in February and August 2024, and all units were snapped up.

At Park Grandeur in Chengdu, with the challenge of a declining Chinese sales market, CLD studied customers’ needs in detail through surveys and one-on-one interviews with potential buyers, and all 513 units were fully sold within five months.

Mansion@8