Norway’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Colliers’ performance over the review period demonstrates its commitment to innovation and leadership in the sector. With over 30% of the Norwegian real estate market, Colliers has established a solid reputation for handling some of the biggest transactions in the country and steadily expanding its product line.

The launch of enhanced valuation and strategic advisory services in Q1 2024, led by a team of experts recruited from Cushman & Wakefield Realkapital, exemplifies Colliers’ dedication to advancing the quality and scope of its offerings in Norway.

Sustainability remains a core focus for Colliers, with ESG initiatives overseen by three members of its Nordic management team. These leaders ensure that ethical practices and environmental responsibility are embedded in every aspect of the firm’s operations.

Colliers’ expertise is evident in landmark transactions such as brokering Stortorvet 7, Norway’s largest single-property sale since 2022, with Schage selling to KLP for over €222 million. Other significant deals include advising on the NKr1.34 billion ($122 million) sale of the 55,000 sqm World Seafood Center at Oslo Airport City and the sale of Equinor's 67,000 sqm headquarters in Fornebu.

