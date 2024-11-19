Western Europe’s best alternative lender for real estate: AXA IM Alts

Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Western Europe’s best alternative lender for real estate: AXA IM Alts

November 19, 2024

With €111 billion in real estate assets under management across Europe, AXA IM Alts ranks as the largest property investment manager in Europe.

The firm's strategic focus on both private and listed markets has enabled it to identify and capture relative value in the region. This is evidenced by a consistent outperformance on its diversified global real estate equity mandates.

AXA IM Alts has demonstrated strong performance milestones in ESG ratings. It achieved a 4-star status in GRESB for the second consecutive year, with an average score of 87.5 out of 100. This marks a five-point increase from 2022 and a nine-point rise since 2021.

Office development at the Centro Colombo shopping mall

Additionally, five of the firm’s new funds achieved the maximum 5-star GRESB designation. It disclosed data across 19 funds, demonstrating a significant rise in GRESB rankings from 35th to 12th place.

The firm acquired several high-profile properties in Western Europe, including six Grade-A logistics properties in France from a joint venture between CBRE Investment Management and Virtuo Industrial Property.

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate Western EuropeReal Estate regional award
