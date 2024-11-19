Western Europe’s best real estate developer: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Western Europe’s best real estate developer: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the largest shopping mall operator and developer in Europe, has maintained its leadership in the region through a series of tangible achievements.

The firm reported a recurring net result of €1.4 billion in 2023, marking a 5.2% increase compared to the previous year, supported by resilience in its net rental income, which reached €2.2 billion following a year-on-year growth of 6.1%.

This performance was supported by tenant sales increasing by 6.4% compared to 2022, with 8% growth in continental Europe and 5.2% in the UK.

A notable aspect of URW’s strategy has been its commitment to ESG. The company has actively engaged its retail tenants in sustainability initiatives which recorded a growth in engagement of 82% over the review period. URW also launched a Sustainable Retail Index aimed at assessing and improving tenant sustainability performance across its portfolio.

Westfield-Les-4-Temps-Header.jpg
Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping centre in Paris

The developer has been prudent in its approach to managing liquidity through strategic disposals.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate Western EuropeReal Estate regional award
Gift this article