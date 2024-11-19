Sweden’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Sweden’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Blackstone’s strategic approach to real estate investment has maintained its position as the market leader in Sweden, with an ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable developments that meet the evolving needs of the market.

The focus on urban logistics and sustainable design is critical, as demand for modern, eco-friendly industrial spaces grows in response to supply chain shifts and the increasing importance of efficient logistics infrastructure.

Blackstone’s continued investment in Sweden’s industrial real estate sector, coupled with its focus on sustainability, cements its position as a leader in the market, making this award well deserved.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsRE Nordics and BalticsRE country award
Gift this article