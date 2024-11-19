India’s best bank for real estate: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank stands out for its comprehensive suite of products designed specifically for real estate players. Kotak supports real estate development from the ground up, including offerings such as construction finance, loan against property, lease rental discounting, and high-grade bonds. Through these, the bank effectively meets the varied financing needs of developers and investors alike, from construction and leasing to capital restructuring.

Kotak Mahindra’s commitment to real estate financing is demonstrated in its handling of landmark transactions in the past year. The bank facilitated India’s first non-convertible debentures (NCD) issuance for a retail mall REIT, a groundbreaking deal that opened new avenues for real estate investment in the retail space.

In addition, Kotak executed the largest bond issuance in India’s real estate sector for calendar year 2023, bolstering liquidity and expanding the funding landscape for this high-growth industry. The bank also provided multiple structured loan facilities to one of the country’s leading real estate developers, underscoring its position as a dependable partner in large-scale real estate ventures.

Beyond