Sweden’s best real estate consultant: Nordanö

Nordanö solidified its position as a consultant market leader and innovator in the industry over the review period. With a 30% market share in residential transactions since 2016 and a 28% share in Stockholm office transactions since 2011, Nordanö has consistently demonstrated its deep expertise and dominance in key sectors, as shown by MSCI data.

Key transactions in 2023 exemplify Nordanö’s prowess. It helped secure the SKr3 billion ($2.8 billion) in long-term financing for a sustainable residential project that marked Sweden’s first-ever green asset-backed loan facility. Nordanö also advised AMF on a €265 million office property divestment in Stockholm, as well as closing Sweden’s largest elderly care property transaction in June.

Nordanö’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident through strategic initiatives. In early 2024, the firm introduced modern IT systems with a strong focus on sustainability, including cloud-based infrastructure powered by renewable energy. Nordanö also reinforced its leadership in green leasing by relocating to new premises under a green lease with high reuse rates for materials and furniture.

Moreover,