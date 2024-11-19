Sweden’s best real estate consultant: Nordanö

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Sweden’s best real estate consultant: Nordanö

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Nordanö solidified its position as a consultant market leader and innovator in the industry over the review period. With a 30% market share in residential transactions since 2016 and a 28% share in Stockholm office transactions since 2011, Nordanö has consistently demonstrated its deep expertise and dominance in key sectors, as shown by MSCI data.

Key transactions in 2023 exemplify Nordanö’s prowess. It helped secure the SKr3 billion ($2.8 billion) in long-term financing for a sustainable residential project that marked Sweden’s first-ever green asset-backed loan facility. Nordanö also advised AMF on a €265 million office property divestment in Stockholm, as well as closing Sweden’s largest elderly care property transaction in June.

Nordanö’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident through strategic initiatives. In early 2024, the firm introduced modern IT systems with a strong focus on sustainability, including cloud-based infrastructure powered by renewable energy. Nordanö also reinforced its leadership in green leasing by relocating to new premises under a green lease with high reuse rates for materials and furniture.

Moreover,

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsRE Nordics and BalticsRE country award
Gift this article