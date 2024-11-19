The Nordics and Baltics’ best real estate agency: Colliers

Colliers’ dedication to setting high standards in real estate management, leasing and capital markets has made it a standout leader in the Nordics and Baltics region.

In Finland, Colliers manages an impressive portfolio, overseeing 22,000 properties and 8 million sqm of space, including 17,000 residential apartments and 13 shopping centres. The scale and scope of Colliers’ operations demonstrate its extensive reach and deep understanding of the Finnish market.

With 12 offices and a workforce of over 400 professionals, Colliers has built a robust infrastructure that allows it to provide comprehensive property services and support its growing client base. This dominance is a testament to Colliers’ forward-thinking approach to property management, including the use of innovative technology and sustainable practices.

Deniss Kairans

Across the Baltics, Colliers has achieved substantial success in leasing, covering 30% of the office leasing market in 2023 by closing over 100 transactions totalling 66,000 sqm.

The company’s influence extends to retail and industrial leasing, with 100 retail transactions bringing major international brands like Decathlon and Hard Rock Cafe to the region and 70 industrial leases accounting for 180,000 sqm.