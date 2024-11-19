Latvia’s best real estate agency: Kivi Real Estate

Kivi Real Estate has proven to be a leader in the Latvian market, a testament to its unmatched expertise and exceptional performance in the commercial real estate sector with a strong track record in both sales and leasing.

In 2023, the company sold 17 commercial properties and leased 40,000 sqm of space. Its success continued into 2024, with the sale of 10 commercial properties and the leasing of 22,000 sqm.

Among its notable transactions during the review period, Kivi represented Capital Mill in the sale of a 10,500 sqm industrial park. The agency also facilitated a sale and leaseback transaction for LIC Gotus and Capitalica Asset Management, earning client praise for their expertise and efficiency.

In addition, Kivi Real Estate managed high-profile deals such as the sale of the Riga Shopping Centre and a Rimi grocery store in Ventspils, underscoring their versatility across various sectors.

On the leasing front, Kivi secured prime locations for major tenants, including a 3,000 sqm grocery store in Jelgava and 3,200 sqm in a Riga shopping centre.