Europe’s best bank for real estate: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas showcased meaningful growth in real estate, especially in its CEE operations.

The bank successfully delivered over 850,000 sqm of financing for industrial and logistics space, marking a substantial increase from previous quarters. This expansion was primarily driven by robust activity in key Polish regions of as Łódź, Warsaw and Poznań.

Noteworthy leases included a 62,000 sqm agreement for Hillwood Łódź II and a 60,000 sqm deal for Panattoni Park Poznań.

Panattoni Park Poznań

In addition, BNP Paribas financed several new developments. Notably, it issued a €53.5 million loan for the construction of a state-of-the-art logistics park in Szczecin, Poland. This transaction represented a notable investment which highlights the bank's dedication to supporting infrastructure growth in CEE.

Besides financing, the bank has actively engaged in opportunistic purchases of older office buildings, reflecting a strategic refinement in its response to changing market dynamics.

The lender’s adaptability has been crucial in navigating a landscape where prime office deals have become less prevalent, allowing BNP Paribas to maintain its competitive edge, whilst capitalizing on emerging opportunities.