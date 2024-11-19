Europe’s best bank for real estate: BNP Paribas

Europe’s best bank for real estate: BNP Paribas

November 19, 2024

BNP Paribas showcased meaningful growth in real estate, especially in its CEE operations.

The bank successfully delivered over 850,000 sqm of financing for industrial and logistics space, marking a substantial increase from previous quarters. This expansion was primarily driven by robust activity in key Polish regions of as Łódź, Warsaw and Poznań.

Noteworthy leases included a 62,000 sqm agreement for Hillwood Łódź II and a 60,000 sqm deal for Panattoni Park Poznań.

In addition, BNP Paribas financed several new developments. Notably, it issued a €53.5 million loan for the construction of a state-of-the-art logistics park in Szczecin, Poland. This transaction represented a notable investment which highlights the bank's dedication to supporting infrastructure growth in CEE.

Besides financing, the bank has actively engaged in opportunistic purchases of older office buildings, reflecting a strategic refinement in its response to changing market dynamics.

The lender’s adaptability has been crucial in navigating a landscape where prime office deals have become less prevalent, allowing BNP Paribas to maintain its competitive edge, whilst capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

