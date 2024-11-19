Western Europe’s best real estate agency: CBRE

CBRE demonstrated a robust 7.5% revenue growth across its European operations, in contrast to struggling competitors in the region.

A major component of this performance was the firm’s leadership in workplace transformation projects tailored to meet the evolving needs of multinational companies seeking flexible, hybrid work environments post-pandemic. Through these efforts, CBRE has improved its reputation for shaping contemporary office spaces.

CBRE’s New Homes team has been a key driver of transactional activity in the region.

CBRE's Thamesmead development

Among its noteworthy engagements was its involvement in the initial phase of a Thamesmead regeneration project in the UK. Featuring 242 units situated near public transportation, this project appealed strongly to first-time buyers and families. The scheme sold out in 2023, illustrating CBRE’s capability in meeting demand for quality affordable housing in strategic locations.

On the luxury side, CBRE handled the exclusive sale of the Sky Lofts at One Park Drive in Canary Wharf.