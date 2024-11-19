Chile’s best real estate consultant: GPS Property Solutions

With 17 years of experience, GPS Property Solutions (GPS) has solidified its position as a leading real estate consulting firm in Chile. Known for its highly personalized and specialized services, GPS has demonstrated exceptional performance in the past 12 months, completing 304 transactions worth $450 million, a significant increase from the previous year.

GPS’s multidisciplinary team of over 50 professionals excels across brokerage, consulting, and insurance, consistently delivering customized solutions for clients, including major real estate developers, investment funds, and asset managers. GPS’s innovative strategies have driven growth, most notably in the areas of real estate private debt financing, where it holds a 90% market share, and land for development, commanding a 40% market share.

Their diversified approach includes creating new debt structuring and asset management divisions, providing clients with tailored financial solutions in a challenging market. During the review period, GPS structured more than $40 million in financing and consulted on high-profile transactions, including the sale of Falabella’s shopping centre and real estate funds focused on industrial warehousing and conservation projects.

Additionally,